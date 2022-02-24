IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma breaks Martin Guptill record to become all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is

Rohit Sharma smashed his way into record books again when he completed 37 runs in the 1st T20 against Sri Lanka on Thursday (February 24).

Opening the innings with Ishan Kishan after Sri Lanka opted to bowl first, Rohit scored 44 off 32 balls that included 2 fours and 1 six respectively.

Rohit is now the top-scorer in T20 cricket, going past Martin Guptill, who has 3299 runs to his name. Rohit was on number 3 in the list of men batters with most runs in T20 cricket behind Guptill and former Indian captain Virat Kohli (3296 runs).

Not to forget, both Guptill and Kohli are active cricketers, so the race will be very tight from hereon between the trio.