India captain Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a well-deserved century in the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. Dhawan was dismissed for 97 runs in 99 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and three sixes. The left-hand batsman spend some time in the 90s before hitting a six towards the cow-corner to get to 97 however he tried to slam the ball towards the point where Shamarh Brooks took a superb catch to send back India's skipper.

With this knock of 97, Dhawan entered an elite list. Dhawan now has the third most runs after 150 innings in ODI cricket. Dhawan now has 6280 runs while the list is topped by South Africa's Hashim Amla. Virat Kohli is second on the list with 6422 runs to his name.

After 150 Innings Most runs in ODI

7032 - Hashim Amla

6537 - Virat Kohli 6422 - Shikhar Dhawan

6280 - Viv Richards

6142 - AB Devilliers

6064 - S Ganguly

Dhawan also topped the list for most boundaries after 150 ODI matches. He overtook Amla who had scored 766 boundaries. Dhawan now has 875 fours to his name.

Most Boundaries in the first 150 ODI innings

875: Shikhar Dhawan*

771: Hashim Amla

766: Chris Gayle

737: Martin Guptill

This is the third time Dhawan got dismissed in 90s since 2019

96 vs Australia, Rajkot

98 vs England, Pune

97 vs West Indies (today)

Most times getting out on 90s

27 - Sachin Tendulkar

12 - Rahul Dravid

10 - Shikhar Dhawan*

10 - Virender Sehwag

9 - Sourav Ganguly

Dhawan has as many 50+ scores as Sachin in the first 150 innings as ODI Opener

60: Rohit Sharma

58: Hashim Amla

53: Sachin Tendulkar

53: Shikhar Dhawan*