IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan claims THIS huge record with 97-run knock, joins Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar in elite list
Dhawan now has the third most runs after 150 innings in ODI cricket. Dhawan now has 6280 runs while the list is topped by South Africa's Hashim Amla. Virat Kohli is second on the list with 6422 runs to his name.
India captain Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a well-deserved century in the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. Dhawan was dismissed for 97 runs in 99 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and three sixes. The left-hand batsman spend some time in the 90s before hitting a six towards the cow-corner to get to 97 however he tried to slam the ball towards the point where Shamarh Brooks took a superb catch to send back India's skipper.
Superhuman catch from #ShamarhBrooks, and @SDhawan25 goes for 97. Breaking hearts can be heard everywhere.
With this knock of 97, Dhawan entered an elite list. Dhawan now has the third most runs after 150 innings in ODI cricket. Dhawan now has 6280 runs while the list is topped by South Africa's Hashim Amla. Virat Kohli is second on the list with 6422 runs to his name.
After 150 Innings Most runs in ODI
7032 - Hashim Amla
6537 - Virat Kohli 6422 - Shikhar Dhawan
6280 - Viv Richards
6142 - AB Devilliers
6064 - S Ganguly
Dhawan also topped the list for most boundaries after 150 ODI matches. He overtook Amla who had scored 766 boundaries. Dhawan now has 875 fours to his name.
Most Boundaries in the first 150 ODI innings
875: Shikhar Dhawan*
771: Hashim Amla
766: Chris Gayle
737: Martin Guptill
This is the third time Dhawan got dismissed in 90s since 2019
96 vs Australia, Rajkot
98 vs England, Pune
97 vs West Indies (today)
Most times getting out on 90s
27 - Sachin Tendulkar
12 - Rahul Dravid
10 - Shikhar Dhawan*
10 - Virender Sehwag
9 - Sourav Ganguly
Dhawan has as many 50+ scores as Sachin in the first 150 innings as ODI Opener
60: Rohit Sharma
58: Hashim Amla
53: Sachin Tendulkar
53: Shikhar Dhawan*
