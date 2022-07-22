NewsCricket
SHIKHAR DHAWAN

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan claims THIS huge record with 97-run knock, joins Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Dhawan now has the third most runs after 150 innings in ODI cricket. Dhawan now has 6280 runs while the list is topped by South Africa's Hashim Amla. Virat Kohli is second on the list with 6422 runs to his name. 

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan claims THIS huge record with 97-run knock, joins Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

India captain Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a well-deserved century in the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. Dhawan was dismissed for 97 runs in 99 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and three sixes. The left-hand batsman spend some time in the 90s before hitting a six towards the cow-corner to get to 97 however he tried to slam the ball towards the point where Shamarh Brooks took a superb catch to send back India's skipper. 

With this knock of 97, Dhawan entered an elite list. Dhawan now has the third most runs after 150 innings in ODI cricket. Dhawan now has 6280 runs while the list is topped by South Africa's Hashim Amla. Virat Kohli is second on the list with 6422 runs to his name. 

After 150 Innings Most runs in ODI 

7032 - Hashim Amla 

6537 - Virat Kohli 6422 - Shikhar Dhawan

6280 - Viv Richards

6142 - AB Devilliers 

6064 - S Ganguly

Dhawan also topped the list for most boundaries after 150 ODI matches. He overtook Amla who had scored 766 boundaries. Dhawan now has 875 fours to his name. 

Most Boundaries in the first 150 ODI innings 

875: Shikhar Dhawan* 

771: Hashim Amla 

766: Chris Gayle

737: Martin Guptill 

This is the third time Dhawan got dismissed in 90s since 2019

96 vs Australia, Rajkot

98 vs England, Pune

97 vs West Indies (today)

Most times getting out on 90s

27 - Sachin Tendulkar

12 - Rahul Dravid

10 - Shikhar Dhawan*

10 - Virender Sehwag

 9 - Sourav Ganguly

Dhawan has as many 50+ scores as Sachin in the first 150 innings as ODI Opener

60: Rohit Sharma 

58: Hashim Amla

53: Sachin Tendulkar 

53: Shikhar Dhawan*

Photo Gallery

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?