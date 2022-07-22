NewsCricket
Sara Tendulkar will be proud: Twitter reacts as Shubhman Gill slams fifty on ODI comeback - Watch

Unfortunately, India's opener got run-out in the 18th over of the match with 64 runs to his name in 53 balls with the help of two sixes and six fours. 

India opening batsman Shubham Gill smashed a brilliant fifty in his ODI comeback in the first match of the series vs West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. Gill last played ODI in 2020 against Australia where he scored 33 runs. Gill made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019. He played two matches in his debut season with just 16 runs to his name. Unfortunately, India's opener got run-out in the 18th over of the match with 64 runs to his name in 53 balls with the help of two sixes and six fours. He batted with a strike rate of 120 which was a surprise as he has been criticised for poor strike rate in past. West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran's acrobatic effort in the field cut short Gill's innings. 

As soon as, Gill smashed the century Sara Tendulkar started trending. Twitter users posted funny memes and tweets while praising Shubhman for his fifty. Here are some tweets - 

