Sara Tendulkar will be proud: Twitter reacts as Shubhman Gill slams fifty on ODI comeback - Watch
Unfortunately, India's opener got run-out in the 18th over of the match with 64 runs to his name in 53 balls with the help of two sixes and six fours.
India opening batsman Shubham Gill smashed a brilliant fifty in his ODI comeback in the first match of the series vs West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. Gill last played ODI in 2020 against Australia where he scored 33 runs. Gill made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019. He played two matches in his debut season with just 16 runs to his name. Unfortunately, India's opener got run-out in the 18th over of the match with 64 runs to his name in 53 balls with the help of two sixes and six fours. He batted with a strike rate of 120 which was a surprise as he has been criticised for poor strike rate in past. West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran's acrobatic effort in the field cut short Gill's innings.
Direct hit from @nicholas_47, and @ShubmanGill perishes. Big blow.
Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode https://t.co/RCdQk12YsM@windiescricket @BCCI#WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/rfZXKlAnAF — FanCode (@FanCode) July 22, 2022
As soon as, Gill smashed the century Sara Tendulkar started trending. Twitter users posted funny memes and tweets while praising Shubhman for his fifty. Here are some tweets -
Next Captain for Zimbabwe tour...Shubman Gill Loading......____@CricCrazyJohns— Pratik Das (@iamdas5454) July 22, 2022
Sara Tendulkar will be very pleased after watching Shubman Gill batting tonight.#INDvWI #WIvIND #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/98pfSZwcLt — CRICKET VIDEOS_ (@Abdullah__Neaz) July 22, 2022
Shubman Gill's Short arm Jab Pull off front Foot is treat to watch, The Balance and the Weight transfer is Just Perfection. Star in Making _ #WIvIND — ______ ______ __ (@iam_JZK) July 22, 2022
Maiden ODI Half Century for Shubman Gill with a Strike Rate of around 140_
Haters in Mud right now_ pic.twitter.com/gBL5RFdLDq— _____ KKR ______ __ _ (@KKRWeRule) July 22, 2022
Your father must be a proud man! Well play Sara Tendulkar.#IndvsWI #Shubmangill — Basim Basharat (@basim_basharat) July 22, 2022
India- 80-0
Gill has scored 50.
Sachin Tendulkar with Sara Tendulkar.
Picture unrelated #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/AWUcHHEFaa — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) July 22, 2022
