Rohit Sharma’s buoyant India will look to continue the winning run and extend their domination over the West Indies when they clash in the second T20 International at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday (August 1). The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series.

What separated the two teams in the first match was not only its all-round performance but also smart captaincy by Rohit who fielded his three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. Another victory would only boost India’s confidence further as they look to gain momentum ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup 2022 later this year.

If it was Rishabh Pant who walked out an opener in the T20Is against England with Rohit, the first game against the West Indies saw Suryakumar Yadav filling that role. Suryakumar, who has turned out to be the seventh opener for India in T20Is this year, got going quickly (24 off 16 balls) until Akeal Hosein stalled his progress.

It will be interesting to see if the team management carries on with its experimentation given that KL Rahul is not available for the time being. Over the years, a quality left-arm pacer is something the Indian team has not had, but that could change with the emergence of the promising Arshdeep Singh, who left a mark in the first game with his tight spell.

The 23-year-old Punjab pacer showed promise throughout his four-over spell, especially the manner in which he dismissed opener Kyle Mayers with a premeditated short ball. At the fag end of the game, Arshdeep bowled brilliantly as he removed all-rounder Akeal Hosein with a perfect yorker. After Rohit departed following a captain’s knock of 64 off 44 deliveries, things had started to slow down for India.





Snapshots from an official reception of #TeamIndia hosted by the High Commissioner, @drkjsrini in St. Kitts. pic.twitter.com/N2l0icfy6a — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2022

While the visitors were on course to finish at around 170, veteran Dinesh Karthik had other ideas, helping the team set a target in excess of 190. The 37-year-old once again aced the finisher's role (41 off 19 balls) to help the team amass 36 runs off the last two overs. Given Karthik’s prowess, he would fancy his chances of doing an encore.

Match Details

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Monday (August 1).

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will start at 8 PM IST.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will not be available on TV in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.