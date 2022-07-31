NewsCricket
IND VS WI 2ND T20I

Big blow for West Indies ahead of 2nd T20I against India, Nicholas Pooran pleads guilty for THIS

Captain Nicholas Pooran pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The West Indies cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20I against India at the Brian Lara Stadium on Saturday (IST). Chasing a massive 191 for victory, the hosts fell 68 runs short to lose the opener in the five-match series. Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the West Indies were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," according to an ICC statement.

Captain Nicholas Pooran pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Leslie Reifer and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Patrick Gustard levelled the charge. The second match of the series will be played at Basseterre, St Kitts on August 1.

