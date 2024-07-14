IND vs ZIM Live Streaming 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch India vs Zimbabwe Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Following his side's ten wicket win over Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I, India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he enjoyed batting with skipper Shubman Gill.

Fine half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India secure a series win over Zimbabwe after beating the hosts by 10 wickets in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Harare on Saturday.

Following the game during the post-match presentation, Jaiswal said, "I really enjoyed my batting today. I had my plans for different bowlers. The ball was coming on when it was new, and as it got old, it was quite slow. I enjoyed batting with Shubman. Initially, I was thinking to take on the bowlers, and as the innings progressed, I thought about building the innings and staying till the end." (Shubman Gill-Yashasvi Jaiswal Rewrite India's Partnership Records During 10 Wicket Win Against Zimbabwe)

In the match, India won the toss and put Zimbabwe on field first. A fine 63-run opening stand between Wessly Madhevere (25 in 24 balls, with four boundaries) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32 in 31 balls, with three fours) gave Zimbabwe a steady start. Later, Indian bowlers started to take wickets at a regular rate, but skipper Sikandar Raza held one end steady with his knock of 46 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe posted 152/7 in their 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, and debutant Tushar Deshpande got a wicket each.

During the run chase, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (93* in 53 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (58* in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took India to a big win, with all the 10 wickets and 28 balls in hand.

With this win, India has a 3-1 unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe, with a game to go. Jaiswal secured the 'Player of the Match' for his superb knock.

