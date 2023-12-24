trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702420
Watch: Alyssa Healy Turns Photographer After India Beat Australia, Wins Hearts On Internet

Sneh Rana walked away with the 'Player of the Match' award in the India women vs Australia women Test match.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
In a heartwarming gesture, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy took over the cameraman duties and clicked the photograph of the Indian women's team that made history by winning its first-ever Test match against a dominant Australia.

Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana were among the heroes that guided India Women to their maiden Test win against Australia after beating them by eight wickets at Wakhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Following India's win, Alyssa clicked the photograph of a victorious Indian team posing with the trophy. (WATCH: Smriti Mandhana's Stylish Boundary Seals IND-W's Test Win Over AUS-W As Celebrations Begin In India Women's Camp)

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bundled out for 219 in their first innings. All-rounder Tahlia McGrath hit a fighting fifty (50 in 56 balls, with six fours) while Beth Mooney (40 in 94 balls, with two fours) and Healy (38 in 75 balls, with four boundaries and a six) also contributed useful scores.

Pooja Vastrakar (4/53) and Sneh Rana (3/56) and Deepti Sharma (2/45) were the pick of the bowlers for India with the ball. India took a 187-run lead in the first innings, posting a massive 406/10, batting out 126.3 overs. Openers Shafali Varma (40 in 59 balls, with eight fours) and Smriti Mandhana (74 in 106 balls, with 12 fours) gave India a fine start.

In the middle order/lower order, half-centuries came from Richa Ghosh (52 in 104 balls, with seven fours), Jemimah Rodrigues (73 in 121 balls, with nine fours) and Deepti Sharma (78 in 171 balls, with nine fours) and Vastrakar also contributed a vital 47 in 126 balls, with seven fours.

Ashleigh Gardner (4/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies while Kim Garth and Jess Jonassen took two wickets each.

The Aussies could only gain a slender 74-run lead in the second inning as India bundled them out for just 261 runs. McGrath (73 in 177 balls, with 10 fours), Ellyse Perry (45 in 91 balls, with five fours), Mooney (33 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Healy (32 in 101 balls, with one four) played crucial knocks for Australia.

Sneh (4/63) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur were also among the wickets, taking two wickets. Vastrakar got one wicket.

India had 75 runs to chase despite the loss of two wickets. However, Smriti (38* in 61 balls, with six fours) controlled the chase well to win Women in Blue their second big Test of the year, following a big 347-run win over England previously. Sneh walked away with the 'Player of the Match' award. (With ANI inputs)

