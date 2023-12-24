Indian women's cricket team displayed sheer dominance in the Only Test vs Australia in Mumbai as they closed the match as winners. The Women in Blue won the match by eight wickets, continuing their good run in the longest format. A few days back, Indian team had thrashed England women in Mumbai. The win over Aussies prove the Indian women have started to enjoy the Tests, a format they don't pay regularly.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Australian team could not post a huge total on the board, getting bowled out for a low total of 219 in 1st inning. India's Pooja Vastrakar picked four wickets while Sneh Rana ended the spell with 3 wickets as Deepti Sharma grabbed two.

India were simply outstanding in reply with the bat and got a massive lead of 187 runs with as many as four fifties hit by Smriti Mandhana (74), Richa Ghosh (52), Deepti (78) and Jemimah Rodrigues (73). Not to forget, Shafali Verma scored 49 off just 59 balls at the top while Vastrakar hit a solid 47 deep down the order.

Australia's Tahila McGrath showed some fight with the bat (73 off 177 balls) in the 2nd innings but it was not enough to take Australia in a winning position. The visitors got bowled out for just 261 as India required 75 runs to win. Smriti Mandhana (38) hit the winning runs, her last shot being a four. Some lovely moments followed after the conclusion of the Test as head coach of the Indian women's cricket team Amol Muzumdar hugged skipper Harman while Mandhana, Rodrigues celebrated too in the middle.

Watch India's winning moment here:

Harman, speaking the post-match press conference, credited the effort of the players and the support staff for the good results. At the same time, she underlined the fact that they played positive cricketm pushing Richa up in the batting order to show intent. "It's a reward for all the hard work. Credit goes to all our support staff, especially our bowling and batting coach. We tried to keep things simple. It's a reward for all the hard work. If we can play some positive cricket, it can really help us. We put Richa up, we know what damage she can do. We didn't want to play defensive cricket. We needed to stay in the moment. The partnership helped them to put a decent total on the board. Everyone in the team contributed. Our bowling coach is telling them to think how to pick wickets and not be defensive."

Sneh Rana was adjudged as the Player of the Match. She was pretty chuffed with her performance and the award and said that she enjoyed batting and bowling in the game.

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy said that the opening day of the Test was hard and it changed the game altogether. She said that Australian team have realised it is hard to win over here in India.