India And Pakistan Meet For 17th Time In Asia Cup

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India and Pakistan will meet for the 17th time in Asia Cup history when the two teams clash in the Super 4 stage of the 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka. The two teams have a long and storied rivalry, and their matches in the Asia Cup have always been closely contested. India currently leads the head-to-head record in the tournament, with nine wins to Pakistan's seven.

The first time India and Pakistan met in Asia Cup was in 1984, when India won by 8 wickets. The two teams have also met in the final of the tournament three times, with India winning on all three occasions.

The most recent meeting between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup was in 2022, when India won by 5 wickets. The two teams are scheduled to meet again on February 25, 2023, in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.


With the stakes high and the rivalry intense, the upcoming match between India and Pakistan is sure to be a must-watch for cricket fans around the world.

Here are some of the key stats from the India-Pakistan matches in Asia Cup:

* India has won 9 of the 17 matches, while Pakistan has won 7.
* The highest total in an India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup is 354/5 by India in 2004.
* The lowest total in an India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup is 123 by Pakistan in 1995.
* The highest individual score in an India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup is 148 by Mohammad Yusuf of Pakistan in 2004.
* The best bowling figures in an India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup are 5/26 by Zaheer Khan of India in 2004.

The upcoming match between India and Pakistan is sure to be a close contest. Both teams are in good form, and the rivalry between the two teams is always intense. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

