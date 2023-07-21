India and Pakistan Set To Clash Again in Asia Cup

The two arch-rivals will face off for the 17th time in the Asia Cup on Tuesday, with India looking to extend their dominance in the tournament. India have won nine of their previous 16 meetings with Pakistan in the Asia Cup, with Pakistan winning only six. The one match that was drawn was in 1987 due to rain.

India's most recent win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup came in 2018, when they won by 9 wickets in Dubai. Pakistan's most recent win over India in the Asia Cup came in 1995, when they won by 97 runs in Sharjah. The match on Tuesday is sure to be a close contest, with both teams eager to win. India will be looking to extend their dominance in the tournament, while Pakistan will be looking to avenge their recent defeats.

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and is scheduled to start at 14:00 IST. Prakash Jha, a cricket expert, said that the match is sure to be a "cracker". "This is one of the biggest rivalries in cricket, and it's always a close contest when India and Pakistan meet," said Jha. "I think it's going to be a cracker of a match, and I'm expecting a close finish."



The match is sure to be a sell-out, with fans from both countries eager to see the two teams go head-to-head. "This is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, and I'm sure the stadium will be packed," said Jha. "The atmosphere is going to be electric, and I'm expecting a great game of cricket."

The match is sure to be a highlight of the Asia Cup, and it's one that cricket fans won't want to miss.