close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

India register 50th ODI win against Australia with victory at The Oval

The Indian men's cricket team on Sunday recorded it's 50th One-Day International (ODI) triumph over Australia at the Kennington Oval.

India register 50th ODI win against Australia with victory at The Oval
Image Courtesy: BCCI

The Indian men's cricket team on Sunday recorded it's 50th One-Day International (ODI) triumph over Australia at the Kennington Oval.

Australia and India played their first ODI back in 1980 and ever since the two sides have faced each other 136 times. While Australia had clinched victory in 77 matches before this clash, India had emerged out victorious in 49 matches.

On Sunday, Indian recorded their 50th ODI win over Australia after clinching a 36-run win in their second International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 clash.  

Opener Shikhar Dhawan made his presence felt with an excellent 117 off 109 deliveries in an innings comprising of sixteen boundaries. Skipper Virat Kohli further chipped in with a valuable 77-ball 82 in a knock comprising of four boundaries and two sixes. 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni added the much-needed firepower when it mattered the most. While Pandya scored a 27-ball 48, MS Dhoni smashed a 14-ball 27 as India posted a mammoth total of 352 for five after opting to bat first.  

In reply, former skipper Steve Smith was the highest run-scorer for Australia, with 69 runs off 70 deliveries. David Warner and wicketkeeper Alex Carey further chipped in with half-centuries before the Indian bowlers bundled out Australia for 316 to claim victory. 

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets each, Yuzvendra Chahal also chipped in with two wickets.    

Team India will next lock horns with New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 13 while Australia will take on Pakistan at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on June 12. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019ICC World CupIndiaAustraliaVirat KohliAaron Finch
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan will come back stronger, says Hamid Hassan

Must Watch

PT22M43S

Taal Thok Ke: Will India become ''World Champion'' by neighbourhood policy?