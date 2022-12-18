India THRASH Bangladesh in 1st Test to move closer to WTC final, check World Test Championship Points Table here

Team India thrashed Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram by a massive 188 runs. Courtesy the brilliant spell of bowling by Kuldeep Yadav, who took eight wickets in the match to help Men In Blue seal the first Test match on Sunday (December 18). The other significant contributions from India were of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara who slammed two centuries in the second innings to give India a solid lead over the hosts. Not to forget, Axar Patel's contribution too cannot be ignored. He picked up four wickets in the second innings and broke partnerships when their batters were going strong.

Thanks to win, India have also improved their chances of booking a spot in the final of the World Test Championship. With the win vs Bangladesh in the first Test, India's percentage has increased to 53.33 %. India have climbed to the third place in the World Test Championship points table, pushing Sri Lanka to the fourth position. India now have 87 points with 55.77 percentage (PCT) while Sri Lanka have 64 points and 53.33 percent. But soon, South Africa lost to Australia in the first Test, taking India to the second in the table. Australia are on Number 1, with 76.92 percent and 120 points.

Coming back to the Test match, India won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bowl first. India then posted a mammoth 404 in the first innings. It was all thanks to 90-run knock from Cheteshwar Pujara. Shreyas Iyer had also scored 86 runs in the firs innings while R Ashwin hit 58 off 113 balls. Then the bowlers took over and made short work of Bangladesh, bowling them out for 150.

Kuldeep Yadav, playing the first Test after a long time, picked up a five-wicket haul. With a thick lead, India continued the good show with the bat as Gill and Pujara slamming hundred, giving Bangladesh a target of 513 runs.

The Tigers, however, got bowled out for 324 in the 2nd innings, losing the first Test. The second Test now starts from December 22.