IND vs BAN 1st Test: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli take solid RELAY CATCH to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto - WATCH

The wickets were not coming easily for India but then a special catch was taken which broke the dangerous-looking opening partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and debutant Zakir Hasan. In the 47th over of the Bangladesh's 2nd innings, post Lunch, Umesh Yadav induced a rare outside edge off Shanto's bat, which flew to Virat Kohli, who was standing at wife first slip. But Kohli spilled, unable to hold on to the ball. Umesh and captain KL Rahul felt that the catch was drop and a golden opportunity to pick the elusive first wicket was also gone. However, the catch was still completed.

Also Read | IND VS BAN Day 4, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India on top as Tea is taken

Thanks to Rishabh Pant, who was aware, saw that Kohli had spilled it, latched on to the ball in second attempt to bring India their first wicket.

Watch the relay catch taken by Kohli and Pant below:

A solid relay catch to break the solid partnership _#TeamIndia gets the much-needed breakthrough courtesy of brilliant reflexes from @RishabhPant17 _#SonySportsNetwork #BANvIND@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/nbSfoMvhzd — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 17, 2022

Najmul had batted well for his 67 made off 156 balls. He and Zakir put on 124 for the first wicket and ensured India did not get any breakthrough in the first session of Day 4. After Najmul departed, India picked the second wicket quickly with Axar Patel clean bowling Yasir Ali who scored just 5 off 12 balls. Litton Das joined Zakir in the middle and they both played well to negate Axar and Co for a brief period but just before tea, Litton lost his patience and while trying to bail himself out of a tough spell from Kuldeep, tried the big shot and lost his wicket.

At Tea on Day 4, Bangladesh had reached 176/3 in 71 overs, still needing 337 runs to win.

Bangladesh's first target today will be to play the third and last session of the day without losing any more wickets. Mushfiqur Rahim and a well-settled Zakir were at the crease at Tea. Zakir was approaching his maiden Test ton on his debut.