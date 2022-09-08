Team India’s chances of defending their Asia Cup 2022 title are over. With Pakistan defeating Afghanistan by 1 wicket on Wednesday (September 7) night, Sri Lanka and Babar Azam’s side have qualified for the final on Sunday. India will now face Afghanistan and play for pride in their third and final Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Thursday (September 8) in Dubai.

A week ago, all was well with the Indian camp after topping Group A in Asia Cup and cruising to Super Four stage. Cut to now, and all that jubilation seems to be a thing of the past. Two tosses lost and two defeats with a ball to spare. Suddenly, more questions than answers have come up for India with the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia now just less than 45 days away.

In their losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India have shown errors which were waiting to come out. Loss of left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to right knee injury and subsequent surgery meant they were now in a fix to get a left-handed batter in and include another spinner with control.

Rishabh Pant was included at the expense of Dinesh Karthik, a finishing specialist, while Deepak Hooda, primarily a top-order batter with some off-spin bowling, was slotted at seven to do the job which Jadeja would normally do.

Axar Patel, a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, hasn’t been given a look-in. Not using an extra option in Hooda meant India stuck with only five bowlers, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets collectively in 13 runs to be on the wickets column, while the pacers, barring an impressive final over by Arshdeep Singh, went for runs with no scalps.

