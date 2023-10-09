India Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill To Miss Delhi Match As Well Due To THIS Reason

Team India will be missing the services of regular opener Shubman Gill for the second match in a row according to report on Monday morning. Gill was ruled out of India’s opening ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday as he is suffering from dengue fever.

The world No. 2-ranked ODI batter is now set to miss India’s second game of the World Cup against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday as well. “Shubman Gill is recovering and he will be travelling with the team to Delhi, he will be with the team and is not likely to go to his home Chandigarh for rest we hope that he will be back on the field before the match against Pakistan and playing against Afghanistan will depend on his next report,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.

Team India leaves for Delhi for the clash against Afghanistan on 11th October. pic.twitter.com/8hWZfAKw1r — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 9, 2023

Ishan Kishan opened the batting in place of Shubman Gill in the opening fixture for India against Australia on Sunday. Kishan became the first Indian opener to score a golden duck in an ODI World Cup match. Skipper Rohit Sharma also fell for a duck as India slipped to 2 for 3 chasing 200 to win before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul revived the Indian chase.

Reflecting on India’s first match in the tournament, after choosing to bat first, Australia established a solid second-wicket partnership of 69 runs through David Warner (41 off 52 balls) and Steven Smith (46 off 71 balls), despite an early blow with Mitchell Marsh's duck. Following Smith’s dismissal, however, the Aussies could not maintain their grip on the match as India's bowling unit delivered an impressive performance.

With a formidable spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin, India bowled Australia out for 199. Jadeja claimed three scalps, while Kuldeep and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bagged a pair each. Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ashwin each chipped in with a wicket in the fifth ODI World Cup match.

During India’s chase, early shocks came as Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer were sent back to the pavilion without scoring, with India precariously placed at 2/3. The ship was steadied by Virat Kohli (85 off 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* off 115 balls), who constructed a robust 165-run partnership, ensuring India secured a six-wicket victory over Australia.

India are slated to lock horns with Afghanistan in their upcoming match on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.