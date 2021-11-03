हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri discuss strategy ahead of must-win tie

Interestingly, it was Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav who were earlier engaged in a long chat after their training session while MS Dhoni was busy chatting with Ravi Shastri as they watched the batsmen fine-tune their skills at the nets. 

India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri discuss strategy ahead of must-win tie
MS Dhoni was in deep discussion with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match against Afghanistan. (Source: Twitter)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, chief coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni were seen discussing strategies at the end of Tuesday’s (November 2) optional training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai. This was followed by another round of discussion between Kohli and Dhoni before the team wrapped up the session.

Interestingly, it was Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav who were earlier engaged in a long chat after their training session while Dhoni was busy chatting with Shastri as they watched the batsmen fine-tune their skills at the nets. Skipper Virat Kohli and deputy Rohit Sharma were the first to hit the nets as the frontline pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami gave the session a miss to recover for the game on Wednesday (November 3). Another good news was the presence of batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Having missed the crucial game against New Zealand on Sunday due to back spasm, Surya returned to the training ground and started off with a light jogging session. He followed it up with some fitness drills under the watchful eyes of assistant strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.

Physio Nitin Patel and strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb were right there watching Surya go through the drills. While the batting department had almost all the big names present, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul gave the session a miss.

In the bowling department, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were present, as were Deepak and Rahul Chahar. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also skipped the session as the team gears up for the toughest game of their campaign in terms of results.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupMS DhoniVirat KohliRavi Shastri
Next
Story

New Zealand vs Scotland Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch NZ vs SCO Live in India

Must Watch

PT2M4S

DNA: PM Modi's popularity increases