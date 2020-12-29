India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane finally breaks silence on Rohit Sharma's inclusion in playing XI

India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday (December 29) said that Team India is excited to welcome opener Rohit Sharma into the squad for the 3rd Test against Australia. It is to be noted that the 3rd Test is scheduled to start from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ajinkya Rahane led India from the front as the visitors defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test at MCG. With this win, India level the 4-match series 1-1 and avenged the defeat at Adelaide in the first Test.

Rohit has been in quarantine in Sydney and he missed the first two Tests due to a hamstring injury he picked up during the Indian Premier League. Earlier this month, Rohit cleared the fitness test and reached Australia few days before the 2nd Test. However, he was not allowed to play in 2nd Test at MCG due to quarantine rules of Australian government.

Rohit is scheduled to complete his quarantine period on Tuesday which means that he will be able to join the rest of the squad in Melbourne and train with them ahead of the third Test at MCG.

India used Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill as openers in Boxing Day Test. While Gill batted superbly, Mayank failed to shine with the bat at the MCG. With Prithvi Shaw failing with the bat in the first Test in Adelaide, it is expected that Rohit would return to the playing XI.

"We're excited about Rohit coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he's waiting to join the team," Rahane said.

Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri said that team management will assess Rohit's fitness and form before taking a decision on his inclusion in the playing XI.

"We'll see how Rohit is physically, he's coming after a long quarantine. We have to check how he feels before we take a call," Shashtri said.