India vs Australia

India vs Australia: After Ajinkya Rahane, now Ravi Shastri opens up on Rohit Sharma's inclusion in playing XI

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, India head coach Ravi Shastri said the team management will talk with Rohit about his fitness.

India vs Australia: After Ajinkya Rahane, now Ravi Shastri opens up on Rohit Sharma's inclusion in playing XI

India opener Rohit Sharma has recovered from a hamstring injury and is set to join the Indian team in Melbourne on Wednesday after completing his quarantine in Sydney but it is still unclear whether Rohit will be included in the playing XI for the third Test against Australia. The third Test is scheduled to start from January 7.

Speculations are rife that the third Test would be shifted to Melbourne due to prevailing Covid-19 situation in Sydney.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, India head coach Ravi Shastri said the team management will talk with Rohit about his fitness before taking a final decision on his availability for the third Test.

"Rohit joins the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been quarantined for a couple of weeks. We will have to see now how he feels before we take the call," said Shastri.

Meanwhile, India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said that Team India is excited to welcome opener Rohit Sharma into the squad for the 3rd Test against Australia. 

Rahane led India from the front as the visitors defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test at MCG. With this win, India level the 4-match series 1-1 and avenged the defeat at Adelaide in the first Test.

Rohit missed the first two Tests due to a hamstring injury he picked up during the Indian Premier League. Earlier this month, Rohit cleared the fitness test and reached Australia few days before the 2nd Test. However, he was not allowed to play in 2nd Test at MCG due to quarantine rules of Australian government.

India used Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill as openers in Boxing Day Test. While Gill batted superbly, Mayank failed to shine with the bat at the MCG. With Prithvi Shaw failing with the bat in the first Test in Adelaide, it is expected that Rohit would return to the playing XI.

"We're excited about Rohit coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he's waiting to join the team," Rahane said.

