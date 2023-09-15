India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Predicted Playing 11: Virat Kohli And KL Rahul May Get A Break, Mohammed Shami May Come In For Jasprit Bumrah

Team India have already booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final set to take place on Sunday. Rohit Sharma’s side will be facing Sri Lanka in the title clash after they defeated Pakistan in a rain-hit contest on Thursday night. In an inconsequential final Super 4 clash against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, Team India may decide to rest from the frontline players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah to give them a break ahead of the final.

KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah have come into the Team India squad after recovering from injuries. Rahul joined the team only in the Super 4 stages and scored a century and 39 against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively. Bumrah played in the washed out opening Group A match against Pakistan but flew back home for the birth of his son.

The Mumbai Indians pacer bowled for the first time in Asia Cup 2023 in the Super 4 match against Pakistan. Former India captain Kohli may also be given a well-deserved break. He scored his 47th ODI century in the Super 4 match against arch-rivals Pakistan and set up a massive 228-run win for his side.

If both Kohli and Rahul are given a break then the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer might be back in the Team India playing 11. Iyer placed in the Group A matches against Pakistan and Nepal but missed out on the last two Super 4 matches after suffering from back spasms ahead of the match against Pakistan last Sunday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper was back in practice session on the eve of the match against Bangladesh. Shami, who played in the game against Nepal, could replace Bumrah for this inconsequential match while it will be a toss up between Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel for the third all-rounder’s slot.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been given time off to spend time at home and could be replaced by Afif Hossain for this contest. Shakib al Hasan’s side may also consider bringing in Tanzid Hasan for out-of-form opener Mohammad Naim.

India Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli/Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer/KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzid Hasan/Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud