India vs England 2021: Rishabh Pant gets ‘floral’ welcome on return to team, quotes THIS Shah Rukh Khan dialogue

Rishabh Pant shared a few pictures of him with a garland around and quoted a famous dialogue from a Shah Rukh Khan movie ‘Baazigar’ while thanking coach Shastri and teammates for the reception.

Rishabh Pant (left) with head coach Ravi Shastri. (Source: Twitter)

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant enjoyed a great return to the side after recovering from COVID-19 and meeting the team in Durham. The Delhi Capitals captain was greeted with a garland of flowers by all his teammates and head coach Ravi Shastri. Pant shared a picture of himself on Thursday with a garland around his neck on his official Twitter handle.

The 23-year-old will play a crucial role in the Team India playing XI during the marquee five-match Test series against England, starting August 4 at Trent Bridge. Pant shared a few pictures of him with a garland around and quoted a famous dialogue from a Shah Rukh Khan movie ‘Baazigar’ while thanking coach Shastri and teammates for the reception. “Haar ke baad hi jeet hai aur jeetne waale ko kehte hain Baazigar (After every loss is a win and every winner is called champion).Thrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome.”

Down with the virus, Pant underwent COVID-19 and cardiac tests on Monday having completed his isolation period of 10 days as per the UK guidelines. Pant tested positive for the virus during the team’s 20-day break post the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

“Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back #TeamIndia,” BCCI tweeted with a photo of Pant. Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the 20-day break period, tested positive on July 8. Pant was asymptomatic and was in isolation.

While Shastri tweeted, “Covid return back in the house. Brilliant. Noisier dressing room already @RishabhPant17 #TeamIndia”.

According to sources, Pant might have picked up the Delta 3 variant while visiting a dentist for a toothache problem, contrary to earlier reports that his presence at the Euro Championships could have led to him catching the infection.

After Pant tested positive, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had sent a cautionary letter to the Indian contingent, asking the players to avoid crowded gatherings like Wimbledon and Euro matches.

