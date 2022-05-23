Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday (May 22) was recalled into the Team India’s 17-member side for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston from July 1. Pujara is back in the Indian Test side thanks to his incredible run of form with Sussex in the County Championships after being snubbed during the IPL 2022 mega auction in February this year.

Pujara played the three-Test series against South Africa in January before he was dropped for the Sri Lanka Tests. During his recent stint with Sussex, the 34-year-old notched up four centuries, including two double hundreds, in five County Championship Division Two matches.

The Saurashtra batter has so far played only 30 matches in the IPL scoring only 390 runs at an average of 20.52. His strike rate of 99.74 is however the biggest worry. He previously was a part of four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but didn’t play a single game in IPL 2021.

“You can say that now in hindsight. Had I been picked by an IPL team, there were major chances that I wouldn’t have got any games. I would have just gone (to nets) and practised. Getting match practice and practice in the nets is always different. So when the county thing happened, I just said yes. The major reason I said yes to the county (stint) is that I wanted my old rhythm back,” Pujara told The Indian Express newspaper.

“I was positive, there was no doubt about it. The way my county stint went, I was hopeful that I will make a comeback to the Indian team. But when I went to play county cricket, the India comeback was never on my mind; I just wanted to find my rhythm and I knew one big innings would help me find my rhythm back.”

Pujara scored 720 runs, including two double hundreds and two centuries, in five Division two games for Sussex, which forced the selection committee to give him a call-up for the rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test of the last series.

“I am glad to have been selected for the England Test, and happy that my recent county performances were recognized,” Pujara told PTI news agency. “Having spent some time in the middle during the county games, I do believe it will keep me in good stead as we get ready for the game against England. As always, looking forward to preparing and training well ahead of the tour, and do hope to continue contributing to the Indian team,” he added.

The fifth Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, is scheduled from July 1 to 5 in Birmingham.

(with PTI inputs)