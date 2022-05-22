BREAKING: Cheteshwar Pujara returns to Indian Test squad for England Test

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped post the dismal show in way Tests in South Africa, received a call up for the fifth rescheduled Test vs England.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side and Virat Kohli also features in the squad.

Indian TEST Squad - Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

More to come...