India captain Rohit Sharma missed out on the fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham as he tested positive for Covid-19 during his side's warm-up match against Leicester. In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah was named the captain of the Indian side. Bumrah became the 36th Test captain for Team India.

On Day 2 of the Test, Rohit was tested negative for Covid and as soon as the result came, the India captain started training for the upcoming white-ball series against The Three Lions. BCCI on Monday shared a video where India opener can be seen practising in the nets against off-spinner R Ashwin, who also tested positive after his arrival in England. However, Ashwin tested negative during the practice game and he even featured in the match.

The official BCCI account shared the post and wrote, "@ImRo45 out and about in the nets! Gearing up for some white-ball cricket."

Sharma will play from the first game of the white-ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja -- who are part of Test XI -- will be available only from the second T20I as BCCI named two different squads for the three-match series to give some rest to the red-ball regulars.

The first T20I starts on July 7, two days after the scheduled end of the rescheduled fifth Test on July 5.

India tour of England, 2022 Schedule

1 Thursday 7th July 1st T20I Southampton

2 Saturday 9th July 2nd T20I Birmingham

3 Sunday 10th July 3rd T20I Nottingham

4 Tuesday 12th July 1st ODI Oval, London

5 Thursday 14th July 2nd ODI Lord’s, London

6 Sunday 17th July 3rd ODI Manchester

India’s squad for 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India squad for ODI

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh