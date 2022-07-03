India captain Rohit Sharma has tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of India's limited-overs series against England. Team India are scheduled to play three ODI and three T20I against the English side led by Jos Buttler after the ongoing fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Rohit tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of the Birmingham Test. India skipper tested negative twice and has also started training for the limited-over series.

India tour of England, 2022 Schedule

1 Thursday 7th July 1st T20I Southampton

2 Saturday 9th July 2nd T20I Birmingham

3 Sunday 10th July 3rd T20I Nottingham

4 Tuesday 12th July 1st ODI Oval, London

5 Thursday 14th July 2nd ODI Lord’s, London

6 Sunday 17th July 3rd ODI Manchester

India’s squad for 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India squad for ODI

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh