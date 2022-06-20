After landing in United Kingdom, Team India did not waste time and hit the training session instantly. The Test squad is reaching the shores of England in different groups. While the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Hanuma Vihari travelled together, coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and others who were part of the T20 squad playing South Africa at home will fly in a couple of days. Rohit Sharma, the captain, reached England a day after the first group landed. While the team is sweating it out hard before the fifth and last rescheduled Test, they have also found some time to give rest to their heels.

Team India captain Rohit and Kohli went shopping in London on Sunday, which was an off day for the squad. Some fans spotted them in the market and wasted no time to approach for selfies.

Here are some glimpses:

Indian cricket team players have often said that they enjoy touring abroad as they get some space to walk freely in the streets of the cities, a luxury they don't have back in India where they are chased for fans everywhere. However, with Indians residing almost in every corner of the earth, Indian players do come across a few of their countrymen when they go on a walk or for shopping.

The focus will be back soon completely on the tour with India on the cusp of a Test series win in England. India lead 2-1 in the ongoing 5-match series. The fifth Test was rescheduled to this year and will be played at Edgbaston from July 1 to 5. After that, India will be involved in six limited-overs clashes with England, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is each. With how England is playing currently in coloured clothing, the white-ball series is going to be a high-octane contest as well.