India vs England 2nd Test: Shubman Gill joins long list of injured players

New Delhi: India suffered yet another injury scare as opening batsman Shubman Gill was injured during fielding in the second Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Gill, who was fielding at forward short leg on Day 3 of the Test, came in the firing line as England's Rory Burns struck Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery in his direction. The ball hit Gill on his left forearm.

Consequently, Gill did not turn up to field on the fourth day of the match. BBCI informed that the batsman would undergo a precautionary scan.

"Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today,” BCCI tweeted.

UPDATE - Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ph0GJsqpFi — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Team India's injury woes:

On Day 2 of the second Test, top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara did not come out to field after being hit on his hand. However, Pujara returned to bat in India's second innings. He managed to score only seven runs before getting run out in a bizarre fashion as he lost the grip of his bat before returning to the crease.

Earlier, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Test series against England after he sustained a thumb dislocation injury during the Sydney Test against Australia.

Axar Patel was set to replace Jadeja, but as it turned out, just before the Chennai Test, he was ruled out owing to a knee injury.

Patel, however, returned for the second Test match. Although he could not do much with the bat, he made significant contributions with the ball. He picked up two wickets in England's first innings and backed it up with a five-wicket haul in the second.

Mohammed Shami also features in the list of injured players who are missing the ongoing Test series. Shami had suffered a wrist fracture after being hit by Pat Cummins' delivery in the Adelaide Test.

Despite being plagued by injury concerns, the hosts managed to level the series after beating England by a huge margin of 317 runs in the second Test.

