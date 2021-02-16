India vs England 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: India level series with 317-run win in Chennai

16 February 2021, 13:07 PM
India spinner called the shots. R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up 17 out of 20 wickets against England in the second Test.
#TeamIndia's spin cartel rose to the occasion with 17 wickets in the match to register an emphatic win by 317 runs in the second Test #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG @BCCI pic.twitter.com/mmTYXEALD1
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 16, 2021
16 February 2021, 12:56 PM
Felt like a debut for me: Kuldeep Yadav
It was very important when your team is doing well to keep giving them support. Axar (Patel) and Ashwin were bowling very well, so my job was to maintain that control. It felt like a debut for me, because I've not played for so long. Bowling in a match is very different, no matter how much you bowl at the nets.
I always speak to Ash bhai a lot, even during the Australia tour. He was telling me a lot about where to bowl to which batsmen, what shots they like to play. We are always prepared to come back and perform in the next match. Even Rishabh's keeping was brilliant today.
16 February 2021, 12:54 PM
Debutant Axar Patel says: It was a very good experience. It feels so good to pick up five wickets on debut. There was a lot of help for the spinners, so it was important to bowl at the right speed, because if you were too slow, there was time to adjust. So I was bowling stump-to-stump, and waiting for errors from the batsmen.
16 February 2021, 12:53 PM
This is India's FIFTH biggest win in terms of runs in Test matches played in India. The biggest remains India's 337-run win over South Africa at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium in Delhi back in 2015.
16 February 2021, 12:46 PM
India stay alive in World Test Championships (WTC) to reach the final.
India wrap it up!
They seal a 317-run win and have levelled the series 1-1! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NKdpouEO6g
— ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021
Virat Kohli's side need to win the series 2-1 or 3-1 to reach the inaugural final at Lord's in June
16 February 2021, 12:36 PM
Over 55: All over in second TEST... India beat England 317 runs! Moeen Ali charges out at Kuldeep Yadav, easily stumped by Rishabh Pant for 43
16 February 2021, 12:33 PM
Over 54: Moeen Ali races to 39 off 16 balls...smashes R Ashwin for six and a four in the 54th over
16 February 2021, 12:27 PM
Over 52: Last resistant from Moeen Ali...smashed Axar Patel for three successive sixes in last three balls of 52nd over
16 February 2021, 12:25 PM
Over 52: Axar Patel picks up his fifth wicket on Test debut as Olly Stone walks back for duck, India need ONE more wicket to win