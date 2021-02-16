India vs England 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: India level series with 317-run win in Chennai

India levelled the four-match Test series at 1-1 with a massive 317-run win over England on Day Four of the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday. Axar Patel struck immediately after lunch to send back Joe Root for 33 to reduce the visitors to 116/8 after the hosts set them a target of 482 to win.

The left-arm spinner picked up a five-wicket haul on debut, sending back Olly Stone for a duck. Patel ended with figures of 5/60 as England were bowled out for 164 in 54.2 overs. R Ashwin picked up 3/53 while chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav ended up with 2/25 with the ball.

Closer to the lunch break, Root, on 31, survived when Mohammed Siraj dropped a sitter in the point region after the England skipper went for a reverse sweep off Kuldeep.

Earlier, local star Ashwin struck with his first ball of the day when he had Dan Lawrence (26, 53 balls, 2X4, 1X6) stumped brilliantly by Rishabh Pant off a delivery wide down the leg-side.

Stokes (8), usually an aggressive player, was defensive on Tuesday.

Tune into Zeenews.india.com for Live Updates on second Test