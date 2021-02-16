हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: India level series with 317-run win in Chennai

India posted a series-levelling win over England on Day Four of the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday, with a 317-run win. Chasing 482 to win, England were bundled out for 164 just after lunch on Day Four with left-arm spinner Axar Patel picking up 5/60 on debut.   

By Devadyuti Das | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 - 13:11
Comments |
Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrates a dismissal on Day Four of second Test against England. (Photo: BCCI)

India levelled the four-match Test series at 1-1 with a massive 317-run win over England on Day Four of the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday. Axar Patel struck immediately after lunch to send back Joe Root for 33 to reduce the visitors to 116/8 after the hosts set them a target of 482 to win.

The left-arm spinner picked up a five-wicket haul on debut, sending back Olly Stone for a duck. Patel ended with figures of 5/60 as England were bowled out for 164 in 54.2 overs. R Ashwin picked up 3/53 while chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav ended up with 2/25 with the ball.

Closer to the lunch break, Root, on 31, survived when Mohammed Siraj dropped a sitter in the point region after the England skipper went for a reverse sweep off Kuldeep.

Earlier, local star Ashwin struck with his first ball of the day when he had Dan Lawrence (26, 53 balls, 2X4, 1X6) stumped brilliantly by Rishabh Pant off a delivery wide down the leg-side.
Stokes (8), usually an aggressive player, was defensive on Tuesday.

Tune into Zeenews.india.com for Live Updates on second Test 

16 February 2021, 13:07 PM

India spinner called the shots. R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up 17 out of 20 wickets against England in the second Test.

16 February 2021, 12:56 PM

Felt like a debut for me: Kuldeep Yadav

It was very important when your team is doing well to keep giving them support. Axar (Patel) and Ashwin were bowling very well, so my job was to maintain that control. It felt like a debut for me, because I've not played for so long. Bowling in a match is very different, no matter how much you bowl at the nets.

I always speak to Ash bhai a lot, even during the Australia tour. He was telling me a lot about where to bowl to which batsmen, what shots they like to play. We are always prepared to come back and perform in the next match. Even Rishabh's keeping was brilliant today.

16 February 2021, 12:54 PM

Debutant Axar Patel says: It was a very good experience. It feels so good to pick up five wickets on debut. There was a lot of help for the spinners, so it was important to bowl at the right speed, because if you were too slow, there was time to adjust. So I was bowling stump-to-stump, and waiting for errors from the batsmen. 

16 February 2021, 12:53 PM

This is India's FIFTH biggest win in terms of runs in Test matches played in India. The biggest remains India's 337-run win over South Africa at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium in Delhi back in 2015.

16 February 2021, 12:46 PM

India stay alive in World Test Championships (WTC) to reach the final. 

Virat Kohli's side need to win the series 2-1 or 3-1 to reach the inaugural final at Lord's in June 

16 February 2021, 12:36 PM

Over 55: All over in second TEST... India beat England 317 runs! Moeen Ali charges out at Kuldeep Yadav, easily stumped by Rishabh Pant for 43

16 February 2021, 12:33 PM

Over 54: Moeen Ali races to 39 off 16 balls...smashes R Ashwin for six and a four in the 54th over

16 February 2021, 12:27 PM

Over 52: Last resistant from Moeen Ali...smashed Axar Patel for three successive sixes in last three balls of 52nd over

16 February 2021, 12:25 PM

Over 52: Axar Patel picks up his fifth wicket on Test debut as Olly Stone walks back for duck, India need ONE more wicket to win 

