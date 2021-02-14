IND vs ENG: Injured Cheteshwar Pujara remains off field, Mayank Agarwal comes in as substitute

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara did not take the field on Day 2 of the ongoing Test between India and England. The 33-year-old took a blow on his hand while batting in the previous day. Pujara was replaced by reserve player Mayank Agarwal as India decimated the English top-order in the first session of the day.

The right-handed batsman scored 21 off 58 balls before being dismissed by Jack Leach. During the course of his innings, Pujara stitched a crucial 85-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, helping the hosts recover from the early blow.

“Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second Paytm Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today,” read an update from the BCCI.

Pujara had taken a lot of body blows in the recent series in Australia, especially in the final innings of the series-deciding fourth Test at Brisbane, but had carried on batting to play a part in his team’s incredible win.

Resuming action from the overnight score of 300/6, the hosts added 29 runs as Moeen Ali and Olly Stone combined to pick two wickets each in the morning. In response to India's first-inning total of 329, the visitors got off to a dreadful start. They are now batting on 97/6 and are trailing by 232 runs.

