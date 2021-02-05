हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 1st Test: All-rounder Axar Patel ruled out due to knee injury

India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first test against England with a knee injury, the Indian board (BCCI) said on Friday. The 27-year-old complained of pain in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.

India vs England 1st Test: All-rounder Axar Patel ruled out due to knee injury
File photo

India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first test against England with a knee injury, the Indian board (BCCI) said on Friday.

The 27-year-old complained of pain in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.

"He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match," the board said in a statement.

Spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been added to the squad ahead of the opening test, which begins later on Friday in Chennai.

