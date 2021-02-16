India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli loses cool with umpire over DRS decision

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is someone who carries his emotion on his sleeve. As India pushed for a series-levelling win over England in the on-going second Test in Chennai, Kohli lost his cool when he was satisfied with a DRS decision involving rival skipper Joe Root.

Kohli was seen arguing with on-field umpire Nitin Menon when skipper Joe Root managed to survive a close leg-before decision towards the end of Day Three in Chepauk. The incident took place in the final over of the day with India appealing for an leg-before shout concerning Root off the bowling of Axar Patel.

Joe Root was still batting in the middle at lunch on Day Four on 33 off 90 balls with wickets falling around him. England were reduced to 116 for 7, needing 482 runs to win the second Test.

On Monday evening, Axar's ball rapped Root on the back pad and landed in Rishabh Pant’s gloves. After being adjudged not out, India reviewed the decision but there was nothing on the Ultra Edge suggesting no contact between the bat and ball. The third umpire then went for ball tracking and although the impact was flush in front of the stumps, the decision was not out since the ball had landed outside off and the initial decision was not out.

Immediately, Kohli walked towards Menon and had a lengthy discussion with the umpire, reacting rather heatedly before walking back to his fielding position shaking his head.

Earlier in the day, Kohli and Menon had another episode when the umpire warned the India captain for running on the center of the pitch. Kohli, while coming back for a run, ran across the wicket to the other end of the wicket and completed the run.

Immediately, Menon brought this to Kohli's notice although the skipper was amused. Kohli scored an impressive 62 in India’s second innings, helping the team recover from a precarious 106/6 after wickets had fallen in a cluster.