India vs England 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant dazzles behind stumps with Lawrence stumping, watch

India’s Rishabh Pant is going toe-to-toe with his English counterpart Ben Foakes in the second Test in Chennai. On Day Four of the second Test, Pant brilliantly stumped England’s Dan Lawrence as he looked to charge off-spinner R. Ashwin.

In Ashwin’s very first over the fourth day’s play, Lawrence made the mistake of stepping out off an Ashwin delivery which was slipping down the leg-side. But the ball sneaked between bat and pad as Pant made a brilliant take down the leg-side and whipped the bail off for a brilliant stumping.

Lawrence managed to score 26 off 53 balls before becoming the fourth English batsman to be dismissed with the score on 66. England are chasing 482 to win.

Pant has been criticised in the past for his poor glovework behind the stumps. However, the second Test has been remarkable improvement in his keeping during the second Test against England.

On a track which has produced unusual bounced especially to the spinners, Pant has been safe and efficient to silence his critics for the time being.

Meanwhile, England batting consultant Jonathan Trott wanted his players to rotate the strike and pick the lengths early to tackle the India bowling on Day Four of the second Test. England requires more than 400 runs to win the second Test while India needs seven wickets to level the series.

Trott cited how Dan Lawrence batted on Monday weathered the storm and is positive about England`s batting in the fourth innings. “Plan is to remain positive and look for runs as it is the best way to go about things we saw how Daniel Lawrence batted the other day. He played his options nicely and see how far we can go,” Trott told hosts broadcasters Star Sports.

“It’s up to each individual player who would have worked hard. Don’t forget that they also have seam options and we have to combat that. Rotate strike, picking up length quickly and moving your feat obviously and just back your options,” he added.