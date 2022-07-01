NewsCricket
India vs England, 5th Test: Former England cricketer makes BOLD prediction about Virat Kohli's century drought

During a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, when Virat scored an outstanding fifty, he appeared to be in fine form.

It has been over two years since former India captain Virat Kohli scored an international century in any form of cricket. Kohli's last century came in 2019 against Bangladesh in a Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens. Since then Indian cricket fans are waiting for Virat to score his 71st ton in international cricket. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a big prediction on when will Kohli's century drought end. Vaughan feels that Kohli will score big if he manages to score 30 odd runs in ongoing India vs England fifth Test at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

On a Cricbuzz show, Former England cricket said, "The Indian player to look out for at Edgbaston is Virat Kohli. Just go back a few years when he produced one of the greatest Test match centuries on this ground. I think he's due. When you look back, how long has it been since he got three figures? It's been a long, long while for Virat Kohli. If he can get to 30, I reckon he's going to get those three figures that he's been desperately wanting for such a long period of time."

Beginning on July 1, a rescheduled Test match between the visiting England squad and India's top batter will be played (Friday). During a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, when Virat scored an outstanding fifty, he appeared to be in fine form.

