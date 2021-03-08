India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma attend birthday of Wriddhiman Saha’s son

Fresh from a 3-1 series win over England and helping India qualify for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), skipper Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma attended birthday of teammate Wriddhiman Saha’s son Anvay in Ahmedabad. The birthday party took place in the Indian cricket team’s bio-secure bubble in the city.

The Bengal wicketkeeper batsman Saha was part of the Test team, but didn't play any match, with Rishabh Pant preferred for the role with the gloves. Pant ended the four-match Test series as the second-highest run-scorer for India behind Rohit Sharma (345) with 270 runs which included one century in the fourth and final Test and two fifties at a strike-rate of 84.11.

Saha shared photographs of the birthday party on his Instagram stories.

In one of the photos, Kohli can be seen standing with Anushka, while the cake is being cut. He was wearing a white t-shirt with black jeans. Meanwhile, Anushka was twinning in a white top paired with blue jeans. In the photo, Cheteshwar Pujara can also be seen in his training gear.

In another photo, Pujara is shown tasting some cake, with Ishant Sharma in the background. India won the fourth Test march by an innings and 25 runs on Saturday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rishabh Pant slammed a century (101), and Washington Sundar scored an unbeaten knock of 96 runs in the fourth Test match.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin carried on with their fine form, taking five-wicket hauls in the final Test. India also won the third Test by 10 wickets in the same venue.

The first and second Test matches took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. England won the first Test match by 227 runs, and Joe Root scored a double century (218). The hosts bounced back in style to win the second Test by 317 runs.