India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Probable XI: Who will replace KL Rahul in India Playing XI?

After clean sweeping New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series, India will take on New Zealand in the two-match Test series that begins on November 25 (Thursday) at Kanpur.

New Zealand will be bolstered by the return of Kane Williamson who was resting during the T20 series. His presence in the dressing room will certainly lift the morale of the Black Caps.

This is the first time India and New Zealand will be taking on each other in Test whites after the World Test Championship final that took place in June. New Zealand won that contest to clinch the maiden title.

Virat Kohli will be absent in the first Test and will return in the second and last Test of the series in Mumbai.

To fill in his shoes, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in the first Test.

Rahane is not new in this role. He is the vice-captain of the Indian Test side and not long ago, he led India to their second-successive Test series win in Australia.

With Rahul ruled out, it will be interesting who replaces him in India playing XI.

Check out the probable XI for both teams, India and New Zealand, also their full squads.

Squads:

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

Probable XI

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Sheryas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara (Vice-captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner