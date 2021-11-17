हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021, 1st T20I Predicted XI: Will India opt for new faces or go for tried and tested players?

Three days after playing the T20 World Cup Final, New Zealand will be back on the field, on an away tour, to face India in the first of the three T20Is at Jaipur. 

India vs New Zealand 2021, 1st T20I Predicted XI: Will India opt for new faces or go for tried and tested players?
File image of Indian cricket team. (Source: Twitter)

Three days after playing the T20 World Cup Final, New Zealand will be back on the field, on an away tour, to face India in the first of the three T20Is at Jaipur. 

This is too much cricket especially in bi-bubble times but that is also a post-pandemic reality that the cricketers have accepted.

Kane Williamson is sitting out and so does Kyle Jamieson so the Black Caps will be led by Tim Southee. 

From India, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have been rested and all eyes will on the new faces in the Indian camp.

This will be also the first assignment for Rahul Dravid as the new head coach and Rohit Sharma as the new T20 captain of the national side. 

It will be interesting to see the India XI. There ara couple of new faces in the team in form of Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel. However, they may not get a place instantly in the first match. Expect India to go with in tried and tested players. 

With Ishan Kishan playing, where does KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma play will be an interesting thing to see as well. Or whether Kishan drops down to 3?

Predicted XI

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel/Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand Probable XI: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

The match starts at 7 pm IST and the toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs New Zealand 2021India vs New ZealandCricketcricket newsRohit SharmaRahul Dravid
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021 champions Australia get special welcome at MCG

Must Watch

PT2M56S

CM Nitish Kumar reviews meeting on prohibition, gave strict instructions