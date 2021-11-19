हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021: Harbhajan Singh says he would be ‘billionaire’ after Deepak Chahar gets Rs 1 lakh for ‘cold stare’

Kolkata Knight Riders offie Harbhajan Singh claimed that he would have become ‘billionaire’ if this award was there in his playing days. 

India vs New Zealand 2021: Harbhajan Singh says he would be ‘billionaire’ after Deepak Chahar gets Rs 1 lakh for ‘cold stare’
India's Deepak Chahar centre celebrates after dismissing Martin Guptill in the first T20 in Jaipur. (Photo: BCCI)

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had a hilarious take on Team India paceman Deepak Chahar winning Rs 1 lakh for ‘Moment-of-the-match’ award in the first T20 against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday (November 17). Chahar won the award for his ‘cold stare’ against NZ opener Martin Guptill after dismissing him.

Kolkata Knight Riders offie Bhajji claimed that he would have become ‘billionaire’ if this award was there in his playing days. “Knha tha yeh award pehle..Mai billionaire ho jaata. What a award,” Harbhajan tweeted.

The incident took place in the 18th over of New Zealand innings. With Guptill batting on 64 off 44 balls, the batter smashed a massive six into the stands, without even looking at the ball and instead keeping his eyes on the ground. It prompted the commentators on air to say: “He is not even looking at the ball.”

It was followed by a glare from Guptill and given back in earnest by Chahar. However, the next ball, Chahar got his revenge. Off almost a similar delivery, Guptill skied the ball only for Shreyas Iyer to take a steepling catch. Chahar gave Guptill the cold stare as the NZ batted walked off the ground and that was judged as the ‘Moment of the match’ which earned Chahar Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Iyer revealed a prediction made by Harbhajan Singh – who said Iyer will be the find of the season for KKR.

“Harbhajan Singh told me straight to my face when the IPL began. I was not even a part of the set-up and he saw me in a couple of net sessions. He told me ‘you will be KKR’s find this season; I have complete faith in you and when you get the opportunity, you will definitely be able to do it’,” Iyer said.

India vs New Zealand 2021Deepak ChaharMartin GuptillHarbhajan SinghVenkatesh Iyerindian cricket teamNew Zealand Cricket team
