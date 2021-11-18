India vs New Zealand 2021: Deepak Chahar wins Rs 1 lakh for ‘cold stare’ at Martin Guptill, Watch

Team India paceman Deepak Chahar went home richer by Rs 1 lakh at his home ground of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after the first T20 against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 17). It wasn’t Chahar’s bowling which won him the big cash prize but his ‘cold stare’ at Black Caps opener Martin Guptill.

The Chennai Super Kings paceman did not take kindly to Guptill smashing him for a huge six. Guptill hammered Chahar for a no-look six, one that went a distance of 98 metres.

The incident took place in the 18th over of New Zealand innings. With Guptill batting on 64 off 44 balls, the batter smashed a massive six into the stands, without even looking at the ball and instead keeping his eyes on the ground. It prompted the commentators on air to say: “He is not even looking at the ball.”

It was followed by a glare from Guptill and given back in earnest by Chahar. However, the next ball, Chahar got his revenge. Off almost a similar delivery, Guptill skied the ball only for Shreyas Iyer to take a steepling catch. Chahar gave Guptill the cold stare as the NZ batted walked off the ground and that was judged as the ‘Moment of the match’ which earned Chahar Rs 1 lakh.

Watch the staring contest between Deepak Chahar and Martin Guptill here…

Meanwhile, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that it is too early for him to comment on Rahul Dravid’s coaching style, but he is sure that the head coach will be big on preparation and process. Dravid’s coaching stint got off to a winning start as Rohit Sharma-led India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I.

“It’s too early for me to comment on Rahul Dravid’s coaching style, we need to give him breathing space. He’s put the hard yards in through the U-19 level etc. He won’t leave much to chance, and he’ll be all about preparation and process, so that we can bring the happiness back into the Indian dressing room,” Ashwin told host broadcaster Star Sports after the first T20I ended.

Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit (48) starred with the bat as India chased down 165 to defeat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Earlier, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman played knocks of 70 and 63 respectively as New Zealand posted a total of 164/6. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with two wickets each.

(with ANI inputs)

