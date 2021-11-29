हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021: Wriddhiman Saha not available due to neck injury, KS Bharat takes up gloves

Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will not be available for Day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test match due to a neck injury in Kanpur, India.

Source: Twitter

Stiffness in the neck did not allow India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to take the field on day five of the first Test against New Zealand on Monday (November 29). Saha scored a fighting 61 not out on day four to put India in a strong position after the hosts lost five wickets for 51 runs.

"Wriddhiman Saha felt stiffness in his neck while keeping in the second innings. It was affecting his movement while wicket-keeping. KS Bharat will keep wickets in his absence on Day 5," said the BCCI in a statement.

Saha, who played the game in place of the rested Rishabh Pant, also couldn't keep for the majority of the first innings with Bharat proving to be an able replacement. India set up a stiff victory target of 284 for New Zealand to win after declaring their second innings at 234 for 7 on day 4. New Zealand were 4 for 1 at stumps.

