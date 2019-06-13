India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Virat Kohli-led India take on New Zealand in the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

Here are the live updates from the 18th match of the tournament between India and New Zealand:

# The next inspection will take place at 3:30 PM IST!

# It has started drizzling again which is set to result in the clash being further delayed. The covers are back on!

# The BCCI has confirmed that there will be an inspection at 3:00 PM IST in case there is no further rain, confirming a delayed start to the clash!

India and New Zealand are currently unbeaten in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While India emerged victorious against South Africa and Australia in their opening two clashes of the tournament, New Zealand trumped Sri Lanka and Afghanistan by sizeable margins. The Kiwis further emerged victorious against Bangladesh in an intense clash, clinching victory by two wickets.

The Indian team will look to extract revenge against New Zealand after being defeated in a warm-up clash early on.

However, it will not as easy in the absence of opener Shikhar Dhawan who has been ruled out for nearly three weeks following an injury. KL Rahul is set to replace Dhawan at the top of the order.

Squads:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.