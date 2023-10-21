India Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dharamsala Weather Report: Rain And Thunderstorm May Wash Out Match

Table-toppers New Zealand and hosts India will clash in match no. 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. Team India’s last defeat in the World Cups came at the hands of New Zealand, when they heart-breakingly lost the 2019 World Cup semifinal at the Old Trafford in Manchester by 18 runs, which proved to be former India captain MS Dhoni’s final international match.

The 2019 World Cup semifinal was hit by rain and was completed on a reserve day. In fact, India vs New Zealand were supposed to face off in a league stage match in the 2019 World Cup as well but that match was washed out without a ball getting bowled due to rain in Trent Bridge.

Now the two sides will face off once again and rain seems to have followed the two teams in India too. India and New Zealand will clash at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala but rain as well as thunderstorms are predicted for the match on Sunday.

According the MET department, when the two captains Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham head out for toss around 2pm IST, there are chances of thunderstorm and 43 per cent possibility of rain which might delay the toss. The last World Cup 2023 match here between South Africa and Netherlands was also interrupted by rain and reduced to 43-overs-a-side.

It will be a chilly day for both the teams with maximum temperature hovering around 13 degrees, far cry from 37 degrees in Mumbai on Saturday. There will be 74 per cent cloud cover as well. By evening the temperature will drop down a couple of more degrees and there will be 100 per cent cloud cover over HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Check Dharamsala weather report for India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE...

For the league match between India and New Zealand there is no provision for a ‘Reserve Day’ in ICC conditions for the World Cup 2023. If the match on Sunday is washed out due to rain, both India and New Zealand will get one point each.

Rain and wet weather has stayed away from both India and New Zealand’s matches in all the other venues in the World Cup 2023 so far. Although both of India’s World Cup 2023 warm-up matches were washed out due to rain in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.