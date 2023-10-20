As Hardik Pandya walked off the field after bowling the third ball of the Bangladesh batting innings, the Indian cricket team fans had their hearts in their mouth. Hardik is very crucial to India's success in the tournament as his al-round skills provides the much-needed balance to the playing XI. Former India batter and commentator, who was on air when Hardik got injured while fielding on his own bowling, rightly said that there was no one in the country even remotely close to the skills of Pandya to replace him at the moment.

What had happened?

On the third ball of the 8th over, Litton Das hit a straight drive to a pitched up delivery. Hardik tried to stop the ball with his right leg in the follow through and ended up twisting the right leg ankle. He looked in discomfort straightaway. After a quick attention by the physio, Hardik checked whether he can still bowl and started walking towards his run-up but he continues to hobble. After a brief chat with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Hardik walked off with the physio and did not take part in rest of the game.

What's the update on Hardik's injury?

Captain Rohit was asked in the post-match presentation ceremony about Hardik's injury and how grave it is. Rohit gave a big update, saying that there is nothing major to worry about. "He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry. We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward," said Rohit.

India's next matches in World Cup?

India next play New Zealand on October 22 at HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. This will be a tough match as India have lost to New Zealand more in the past World Cups. The biggest game will be against England on October 29 at Lucknow. India then play Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2 and South Africa in Kolkata on November 5. Their last league game is on November 12 vs Netherlands.

India's position in World Cup points table?

Despite winning four matches in a row in this World Cup, India are placed second in the points table. This is due to New Zealand's excellent run in the competition. The Black Caps have also won four in a row and have better Net Run Rate (NRR) than India's. NZ's NRR is 1.923 while India's is 1.659. South Africa are third placed team followed by Pakistan.