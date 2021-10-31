हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's team to bat first as Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur included in playing XI

After a humiliating defeat against Pakistan in the previous match, Team India is all set to get its game back on track in the T20 world Cup. Virat Kohli's side is ready to take on Kane Williamson's squad. 

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli&#039;s team to bat first as Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur included in playing XI
File image (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against India in their Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides are coming into the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan.

Speaking at the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said, "We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Look forward to another challenge. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. Conway will keep."

India skipper Virat Kohli said that Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur come in for Suryakumar Yadav (lower back spasm) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing eleven.

Kohli added that Kishan will open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. "We would have bowled first as well. We need a solid start and have wickets in hand. It's ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. The guys have recovered well. It's another opportunity to come out and correct the mistakes."

Team India have never defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, but if there was any time for this record to be broken, it is now if the side wants to reach the semi-finals stage.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World CupIndiaNew ZealandVirat KohliRohit SharmaKL RahulKane Williamson
Next
Story

Babar Azam’s mother was on ventilator when he led Pakistan to historic win against India in T20 World Cup, reveals father

Must Watch

PT1M36S

RLD releases election manifesto