India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Ahmedabad Weather Report: Will Rain And Dew Affect Blockbuster Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

Team India will be clashing against Pakistan in a blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India’s last two ODI matches against their arch-rivals Pakistan have been affected by rain – both in Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

India’s league stage match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan at the Pallekele Intenational Stadium was washed out due to rain with only one innings completed. Rohit Sharma’s side faced Pakistan once again in the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup 2023, this time in Colombo, and it needed a reserve day to complete the game as the match was once again affected by rain.

The question on every fan’s mind currently is whether India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad will also be affected by rain or bad weather. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final also needed a ‘Reserve Day’ to finish the game this year in Ahmedabad.

However, there is some good news for the fans as the MET department is predicting clear weather for India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The match will get underway around 2pm with temperatures around 36 degrees Celsius and humidity around 41 per cent.

By evening, the temperature is expected to come down to around 29 degrees with humidity around 53 per cent. The dew point in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 20 degrees.

Check Ahmedabad weather for India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches HERE…

India captain Rohit Sharma said on the eve of the match that the team was prepared to deal with dew factor if they were bowling second. “Honestly, I don’t know how much of a factor it is going to be, because in Delhi, we were expecting dew to come in. It didn’t come. Chennai also, it was after probably 30 overs. So, you are done with 75 per cent of the game by then. So, I don’t think toss is going to play a massive factor. It is what the team is comfortable doing, whether it is chasing, posting a total, whatever that is. You know, whatever the team is comfortable doing, we try and do that,” Rohit Sharma said on the eve of the match.

So far in this World Cup 2023, Team India have batted second in both their matches against Australia and Afghanistan and have won both those games.