trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674792
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | IND Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Virat Kohli And Co Ready For Mega Clash

India Vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pakistan will look to avenge the loss in Asia Cup

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:30 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score
LIVE Blog

India are going to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in Match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The highly-awaited clash will be watched by 1,30,000 spectators at the stadium and by crores on their TV sets and digital devices. India start as favourites for the match as they are playing at home. They are also the men in form, having started the World Cup campaign with wins over Australia and Afghanistan. 

At the same time, Pakistan too beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka to continue their winning run in the tournament. Babar Azam and Co will be looking to end India's winning streak in the ODI World Cups. India have never lost to Pakistan in the history of the tournament, enjoying a 7-0 lead heading into the contest. The head-to-head stat adds little more spice to already a strong World Cup rivalry.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

13 October 2023
15:30 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: India ready for action

India will be playing at home after a long time against Pakistan and the good news is that almost everyone in the lineup is in their best form. Whether we look at Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, everyone is in fine form for this contest.

15:01 PM

India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match LIVE: Rohit vs Babar

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 12 of World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan on our LIVE blog here. Watch this space for all the lastest updates as we begin our build up to this epic clash tomorrow at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trending news

DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?