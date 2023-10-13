LIVE Updates | IND Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Virat Kohli And Co Ready For Mega Clash

India are going to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in Match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The highly-awaited clash will be watched by 1,30,000 spectators at the stadium and by crores on their TV sets and digital devices. India start as favourites for the match as they are playing at home. They are also the men in form, having started the World Cup campaign with wins over Australia and Afghanistan.

At the same time, Pakistan too beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka to continue their winning run in the tournament. Babar Azam and Co will be looking to end India's winning streak in the ODI World Cups. India have never lost to Pakistan in the history of the tournament, enjoying a 7-0 lead heading into the contest. The head-to-head stat adds little more spice to already a strong World Cup rivalry.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.