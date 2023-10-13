LIVE Updates | IND Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Virat Kohli And Co Ready For Mega Clash
India are going to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in Match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The highly-awaited clash will be watched by 1,30,000 spectators at the stadium and by crores on their TV sets and digital devices. India start as favourites for the match as they are playing at home. They are also the men in form, having started the World Cup campaign with wins over Australia and Afghanistan.
At the same time, Pakistan too beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka to continue their winning run in the tournament. Babar Azam and Co will be looking to end India's winning streak in the ODI World Cups. India have never lost to Pakistan in the history of the tournament, enjoying a 7-0 lead heading into the contest. The head-to-head stat adds little more spice to already a strong World Cup rivalry.
India will be playing at home after a long time against Pakistan and the good news is that almost everyone in the lineup is in their best form. Whether we look at Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, everyone is in fine form for this contest.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 12 of World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan on our LIVE blog here. Watch this space for all the lastest updates as we begin our build up to this epic clash tomorrow at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.