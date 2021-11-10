India vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi mocks Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s dismissals in T20 World Cup, watch VIRAL video

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is in the form of his life and he showed that in his team’s opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021 which was played against their arch-rivals India in Dubai.

The southpaw demolished Team India’s top order with early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and later he sent skipper Virat Kohli back to the pavilion as Pakistan secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over the Men in Blue.

Interestingly, Afridi remembered the dismissals of the top Indian batsmen and he even mimicked the way they were stunned by him.

During Pakistan’s game against Namibia on Sunday (November 7), fans started shouting Rohit, Rahul, and Kohli’s names while Shaheen was stationed near the ropes. The Pakistani pacer recreated the dismissal of all the three Indian batsmen to entertain the fans in the stands.

Here’s the viral video:

Talking about the dismissals, Shaheen bowled a near-perfect yorker on the fourth delivery of the first over of the match to trap Rohit in front of the wicket. It was a golden duck for the veteran India opener as he failed to open his account and was dismissed on the very first delivery he faced.

To Rahul, he bowled a perfect in-swinger at a pace of more than 140 kmph to rattle the right-handed batter’s stumps. Towards the end of the innings, Afridi foxed Kohli with a slower bouncer as the Team India skipper gave edged it to the wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won all their group games and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and will face Australia for a place in the final of the tournament.

On the other hand, Team India bowed out of the tournament after suffering defeats in their opening two games. After the defeat to Pakistan, India faced another 8-wicket loss to New Zealand which effectively ended the Kohli's side campaign in the World Cup.