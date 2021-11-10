हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KL Rahul pens emotional message for Virat Kohli and fans after T20 World Cup exit

After Team India's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, star opener KL Rahul shared an emotional message with the fans and lauded Virat Kohli's captaincy.  

KL Rahul pens emotional message for Virat Kohli and fans after T20 World Cup exit
Team India opener KL Rahul (Source: Twitter)

Indian opening batter KL Rahul expressed his disappointment after his side failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India rounded off the Super 12s stage of the showpiece event with a resounding nine-wicket victory over Namibia in Group 2 on Monday.

Both sides had already failed to make the semi-finals before the action got underway in Dubai, but India finished on a high as half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped them chase 133 with ease.

"Not the ideal World Cup for us, but we learn and grow. Grateful to all our fans for their love and support. Thank you to our coaches for helping us grow as cricketers. A big shout-out to @virat.kohli for being a leader who led by example and for everything you have done for us," wrote Rahul on Koo.

Coming to the game, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin set the foundation, taking three wickets apiece to help prevent Namibia from setting an imposing total on a good wicket.

India was left to rue what could have been in the UAE after recording their third win, as two defeats in their opening two games against semi-finalists Pakistan and New Zealand ultimately cost them a place in the last four.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul on Tuesday (November 9) was named vice-captain of the Indian men's T20I team ahead of the three-match series against New Zealand starting November 17 in Jaipur. Rohit Sharma was officially appointed as India's new skipper in the shortest format of the game.

