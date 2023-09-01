trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656519
'We Don't Have Shaheen, Naseem And Rauf', Rohit Sharma's EPIC Reply On Dealing With Pakistan Pacers In Asia Cup Clash

Rohit Sharma said that he hopes India and Pakistan play the final this year in Asia Cup. India captain says that their focus will be on winning the title, not experimenting or testing the fitness of the players.

Sep 01, 2023
Haris Rauf, Rohit Sharma and Shaheen Afridi.

India captain Rohit Sharma for his witty answers in the press conferences. On eve of the Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan, Rohit attended the press conference and spoke of the preparation of Team India. What stood was Rohit's clarity of thought ahead of the match n what Team India's objectives are. Rohit said that the team will be looking to win the tournament and not look to just give opportunities to the players ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. 

Rohit said that the team is taking one game at a time and not thinking too much about the next two months. "We try to keep our goals small and see what's in front of us. We have Pakistan to face tomorrow and we will focus on that first and then look ahead. We have given time to many players and they have another opportunity in a  tournament where six teams play. The issues we want to address, we have addressed. Now we want to focus on doing well in these games," said Rohit.

Rohit was also asked how the Indian batting unit will handle the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. The three bowlers have caused problems to India in the last one year or so. Rohit had a brilliant reply to this question as he said that they don't have the three bowlers bowling in the nets so the best way out his to bank on the experience. "Look, in the nets, we don't have Shaheen, Naseem or Rauf. We practice with who we have. They are all quality bowlers. We just have to use our experience to play them tomorrow," said Rohit.

Pakistan recently rose to No.1 in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings and the Indian skipper acknowledged the opposition's good form heading into this tournament.  "Pakistan have played really well in recent times in both T20Is and ODIs. They worked really hard to be No.1 and it'll be a good challenge for us tomorrow," he added. With the presence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan in their attack, Pakistan possesses one of the most dangerous attacks in world cricket.

