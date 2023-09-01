BREAKING: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Team India's Playing 11 For Pakistan Match In Asia Cup
India will play Pakistan on September 2 at Kandy in their first match of Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma says that India will have to deal with the quality of Pakistani bowling lineup.
India captain Rohit Sharma feels the fitness tests have been done and the Men in Blue have come to Sri Lanka with their game face on and wanting to win the Asia Cup. Rohit was answering the question on whether Asia Cup is a tournament to test the fitness of the players. The India captain also said that they have plenty of combinations in mind. He is also happy to see Jasprit Bumrah doing well, both fitness and bowling wise.
"All sorts of combinations available looking at how game was played yesterday. We have got experience in our batting lineup. Batters have to play accordingly. We will try to take game on but it is imoortant to read the situation well. Being aggressive is important but at the same time, the players will take their decisions in the middle," said Rohit.
More to come...
