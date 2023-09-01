India captain Rohit Sharma feels the fitness tests have been done and the Men in Blue have come to Sri Lanka with their game face on and wanting to win the Asia Cup. Rohit was answering the question on whether Asia Cup is a tournament to test the fitness of the players. The India captain also said that they have plenty of combinations in mind. He is also happy to see Jasprit Bumrah doing well, both fitness and bowling wise.

"All sorts of combinations available looking at how game was played yesterday. We have got experience in our batting lineup. Batters have to play accordingly. We will try to take game on but it is imoortant to read the situation well. Being aggressive is important but at the same time, the players will take their decisions in the middle," said Rohit.

