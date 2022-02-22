हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs Sri Lanka 2022: Big SETBACK for India as THIS player ruled out due to injury

Chahar had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.


File image (Source: Twitter)

India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

''He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA,'' said a BCCI official.

It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL 2022 which is expected to begin in the last week of March.

''The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side,'' the official added.

Earlier, BCCI announced on Saturday that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will be rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Making a comeback in the Indian T20 side is Kerala's run machine Sanju Samson, who also captains Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

A fit-again Ravindra Jadeja will also be back in the T20s.

The three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday.

India T20 squad for SL: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Surykumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan.

