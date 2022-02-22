MS Dhoni told Deepak Chahar to focus on batting on day he announced retirement, reveals CSK all-rounder

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni always saw potential in the all-round abilities of Deepak Chahar. It is no wonder that CSK went all out for Chahar at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, spending a whopping Rs 14 crore to bring him home.

Chahar averages 59.66 with the bat after 7 ODIs so far at a strike-rate of 101.7 with two brilliant half-centuries till date. The Rajasthan all-rounder revealed that the CSK skipper wanted him to concentrate more on his batting and reckoned that he has a lot to prove yet with the bat. Dhoni has been to be credited for identifying talent and played a big part in ensuring Chahar’s growth in the side as a powerplay bowler.

“One day Mahi bhai said to me… ‘you have done a good job with the bowling but haven’t justified your batting. I think you should do that’. He told me the day he announced his retirement. We were sitting in the evening and talking. Dhoni said I should focus more on batting,” Chahar told SportsYaari on their YouTube channel.

Chahar went on to reveal about having a lot of time to work on his batting in his younger days and noted that he was batting at his peak during those days. His unbeaten 69 in 82 balls to take India home against Sri Lanka in the second ODI last year will be remembered for a long time and a lot will be expected from him every time he gets into the crease to bat.

“I have been batting since I was young and this pursuit of being an all-rounder had started back then itself. In 2017-18, I used to bat better because I was at home and so I used to practice batting a lot. In fact, I used to focus more on batting than bowling because there was a limit on the number of balls you would bowl in one day because doing more would take a toll on your body,” he added.

Since Deepak Chahar debut Most T20I Wickets for India in powerplay 12 - Deepak Chahar

11 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

9 - Jasprit Bumrah

6 - Khaleel Ahmed

6 - Washington Sundar#INDvsWI #INDvWI — Shivam Jaiswal (@7jaiswalshivam) February 20, 2022

Chahar pulled his right hamstring during the third T20 International against West Indies and was rendered doubtful for the Sri Lanka series, starting Thursday (February 24). Chahar, who was in fine rhythm and got two early wickets, was seen hobbling up in his run-up in the last delivery of his second over and limping off the field.

The extent of damage is being ascertained. In case it’s a tear, Chahar could also be a doubtful starter for the IPL.